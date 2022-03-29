The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Related Articles Around the Web
russian tanks

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Rick Scott: 'Sunsetting' Medicare And Social Security Will Save Programs

Sen. Rick Scott

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said Sunday that his party's plan to make Medicare, Medicaid, and Social Security expire every five years was the best way to "preserve" the vital entitlement programs.

In an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Scott was asked about his controversial 11-point "Rescue America" plan for a potential 2023 Republican majority in Congress.

Keep reading... Show less
rick scott

Even Fox News Is Calling BS On Rick Scott

Rick Scott | Governor Rick Scott speaking at CPAC FL in Orla… | Flickr
www.flickr.com

Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), has drawn a great deal of criticism from Democrats for his proposal to raise taxes on half of Americans — specifically, those with lower incomes. But some Republicans are calling Scott out as well, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. And Scott got some pushback from Fox News’ John Roberts as well during a March 27 appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

In his 11-point Rescue America Plan, Scott proposes, “All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently, over half of Americans pay no income tax.”

Keep reading... Show less
Rick Scott
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}