Biden Orders Only US-Made Steel For Infrastructure Projects

U.S - made steel in all new infrastructure projects


The Biden administration announced on Monday that construction projects funded under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will be required to use American-made steel and iron.

infrastructure

Trump’s Ohio Senate Candidate Vance In Trouble Over Ukraine Remarks

J.D. Vance

On Friday, April 15, former President Donald Trump endorsed Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance in Ohio’s 2022 GOP U.S. primary — much to the chagrin of former State Treasurer Josh Mandel and his supporters, who had been imploring Trump not to make that endorsement.

Vance, Mandel, former Ohio GOP Chair Jane Timken, and businessman Mike Gibbons have been engaged in a bitter, mudslinging battle to show who is the most MAGA, and the tensions between Vance and Mandel have been especially ugly. Vance has been drawing a great deal of criticism for his comments about Ukraine, and journalist Joshua Jamerson — in an article published by the Wall Street Journal on April 16 — reports that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to be a topic in the Ohio U.S. Senate race.

2022 midterms
