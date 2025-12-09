Danziger Draws
December 09 | 2025
Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at jeffdanziger.com.
From Your Site Articles
- Pentagon Inspector General Report Demolishes Excuses For Hegseth's 'Signalgate' ›
- Don Junior, Charlie Kirk And J.D. Vance Rush To Defend 'America First' Hegseth ›
Related Articles Around the Web