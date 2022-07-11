The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump indictment

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Don Jr. Boasts He Didn’t Take ’The Easy Route’ — And Twitter Explodes

Donald Trump Jr.

YouTube Screenshot

Donald Trump Junior claimed during an appearance at the Reawaken America Tour in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Saturday that he sacrificed a life of effortless privilege to serve the cause of freedom in the United States.

"Taking the easy route is easy," Junior said. "It would have been easier, as I said, to just build buildings in New York, be loved by everyone, not get involved, not get in the game, but I couldn't do that and live with myself, frankly. I believe in this stuff too much. I appreciate those freedoms."

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump Jr.

California Announces Plan To Make Its Own Insulin For Patients At Low Cost

Gov. Gavin Newsom

The state of California is entering the pharmaceutical industry. Specifically, it will start manufacturing insulin to ensure an affordable supply of the essential drug for the state’s patients living with diabetes. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom made the announcement late last week..


Keep reading... Show less
Gavin Newsom
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}