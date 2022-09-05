The National Memo Logo

Danziger Draws

Extremist Sheriffs Double Down On Embrace Of Big Lie As Midterm Approaches

@DavidNeiwert

Sheriff Dar Leaf

Youtube Screenshot

It’s a testament to the cult power of Donald Trump’s Big Lie that an elected lawman who himself now faces investigation for tampering with voting machines will not only refuse to apologize, but proceed to double down. Another law enforcement official subscribing to the same authoritarian conspiracy theories is meanwhile threatening everyone within his fiefdom with repercussions if they don’t submit to his similar “investigations,” and setting the stage for his nakedly partisan deputies to patrol at polling places.

These cases, both involving the so-called “constitutional sheriffs” movement’s open embrace of Trump’s election denialism, reflect the challenge that awaits much of the country—particularly the rural areas where these sheriffs rule—when we head to the polls in November. Their well-financed campaign, coordinated with leading Trumpists, to overturn election results and seize voting machines they suspect of skewing the vote could wreak havoc with election results around the country if it continues to gain steam.

sheriff dar leaf

Maybe America Should Let MAGA Fanatics Secede-- And Fail

USA Flag

Youtube Screenshot

With one out of five "strong Republicans" saying a civil war is very likely — and part of the Trump base casually throwing around the word "secession" — one suspects that many residents of MAGAland don't want to live under their elected national government. They want their own country.

No, I don't want the United States to break up. I'm a left-leaning moderate living in a Democratic stronghold who truly likes other parts of the country: the rural South, Appalachia, the Great Plains, Texas. Lots of wonderful people there, including many who don't generally subscribe to my political views. And I'll go so far as to agree with them on certain items, for example, the ridiculousness of the woke fringe. Keep the United States united, I say.

MAGA
