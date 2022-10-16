The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

How Can Jews Still Support A Republican Party Infested With  Anti-Semites?

Andrew Torba

The anti-Semitic outbursts of Kanye West have exposed again the increasing tolerance of foul bigotry within the Republican Party and among its "conservative" mouthpieces. With West now touted as a new Black GOP voice (despite or perhaps because of his admitted mental illness), his sickening threats against Jews were quickly excused by the likes of Tucker Carlson, the top Fox News host whose own embrace of explicit anti-Semitism appears imminent.

Keep reading... Show less
republican anti-semitism

January 6 Probers Renew Probe Of Trump's Secret Service Connection

Former President Donald Trump

Youtube Screenshot

The House Select Committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is reportedly seeking to conduct a second round of interviews for two former U.S. Secret Service officials closely connected to former President Donald Trump, according to the Washington Post's Carol Leonnig.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}