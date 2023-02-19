The National Memo Logo

Right-Wing SuperPACS And Anti-Choice Outfits Enter Wisconsin Judicial Race

@Matt_D_Cohen
Right-Wing SuperPACS And Anti-Choice Outfits Enter Wisconsin Judicial Race

Daniel Kelly

As the race to fill the impending vacancy on the Wisconsin Supreme Court heads to a primary election next week, special interest groups are spending tens of thousands of dollars in support of the two conservative candidates for the seat.

The groups that have helped Daniel Kelly and Jennifer Dorow have ties to far-right organizations and figures that have spent millions of dollars advocating against abortion, transgender health care, and what conservatives refer to as "critical race theory," and supporting other anti-democracy efforts, including attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

daniel kelly​

Yet Another Manic Fabricator Unmasked Among House GOP Freshmen

@DarthJeff90
Yet Another Manic Fabricator Unmasked Among House GOP Freshmen

Rep. Andy Ogles

Television station WTVF's Phil Williams has reported that Tennessee Rep. Andy Ogles appears to have fabricated large portions of his life, with Williams writing that the freshman Republican has claimed to be "an economist, a nationally recognized expert in tax policy and health care, a trained police officer, even an expert in international sex crimes"— none of which appears to be true. Ogles won his first term last year in a newly gerrymandered Middle Tennessee district, and he went on to oppose Kevin McCarthy for speaker on 11 straight ballots before finally falling into line.

During last year's primary, Ogles presented himself "as a former member of law enforcement" in a debate, saying he'd "worked in international sex crimes, specifically child trafficking." He also made similar claims during the campaign and in his first weeks in office.

andy ogles
