Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Media Syndicate. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

House GOP 'Weaponization' Panel Demands More Funding

@MJBoddie
House GOP 'Weaponization' Panel Demands More Funding

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX)

House Republicans spearheading the House select subcommittee probing the "weaponization of the government" are displeased with its budget, lamenting the amount is not nearly as large as the Jan. 6 committee's allotment, Rolling Stone reports.

Per The New York Times, the new subcommittee, which falls under the House Judiciary Committee, reflects the House GOP's commitment to exercise its congressional control "to scrutinize what they said was a concerted effort by the government to silence and punish conservatives at all levels, from protesters at school board meetings to former President Donald J. Trump."

Chip Roy

DeSantis Bill Mandates Political Control Of Public Colleges

@LauraClawson
DeSantis

Ron DeSantis

After a series of teasers, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released his detailed legislation to turn Florida’s public colleges and universities into right-wing indoctrination factories, and it’s as bad as he promised it would be. DeSantis is, on the one hand, moving to ban virtually any viewpoint he doesn’t like and, on the other hand, setting up a core curriculum that reflects his specific political agenda.

On the banned list: Not only whatever the people DeSantis puts in charge decide are “Critical Race Theory,” but literally all diversity, equity, and inclusion programming. Majors or minors in gender studies. Any general education course that “defines American history as contrary to the creation of a new nation based on universal principles stated in the Declaration of Independence.”

Ron DeSantis
