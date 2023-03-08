The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019

The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City. He is represented by CWS Syndicate and the Washington Post Writers Group. He is the recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Murdoch's New York Post Conceals Embarrassing Fox Complicity In Big Lie

Rupert Murdoch

Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch

As Fox News’ Dominion defamation case embroils the network in scandal, Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post has been shy about discussing the story. Since Dominion filed its lawsuit, the Post has not published one article about it.

Recentfilings in Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against Fox News for pushing lies about the company after the 2020 election show that top brassknew the network was spreading false information about election integrity but either didn't intervene or even discouraged fact-checking, sometimes explicitly for financial reasons.

Keep reading...Show less
Rupert Murdoch

'Offensive And Misleading': McConnell Scorches Carlson's January 6 Deception

Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Tuesday denounced Fox Corporation’s Tucker Carlson's Monday night misinformation and disinformation segments which falsely framed the January 6, 2021 insurrection as a largely peaceful event and painted insurrectionists and rioters as "sightseers."

"With regard to the presentation on Fox News last night," McConnell told reporters, "I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the Chief of the Capitol Police about what happened on January 6th."

Keep reading...Show less
Mitch McConnell
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}