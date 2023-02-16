The National Memo Logo

Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Charges For Witnesses Suspected Of Perjury

Georgia Grand Jury Recommends Charges For Witnesses Suspected Of Perjury

Fani Willis , right, in Fulton County courtroom

A Georgia court released five pages of a report by a Fulton County special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the Peach State. But the panel’s recommendations on potential election tampering and conspiracy charges in that investigation remain secret.

The excerpt made public on Thursday disclosed that most of the grand jurors believe some witnesses may have lied under oath while testifying before the panel, and recommended that District Attorney Fani Willis file perjury charges against them.

The unsealed excerpt didn't identify any specific witnesses.

“A majority of the grand jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” said the report excerpt. “The grand jury recommends that the district attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

Court Denies Fox News' Bid To Dismiss $2.7B Election Fraud Lawsuit

Court Denies Fox News' Bid To Dismiss $2.7B Election Fraud Lawsuit
Rupert Murdoch

A New York State appellate court has rejected Fox News’ motion to dismiss a $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against it for falsely accusing an election technology company, Smartmatic, of rigging the 2020 presidential election against then-President Donald Trump.

After Six Weeks, Republicans Have Done Nothing About Inflation But Tweet

Kevin McCarthy


Speaker Kevin McCarthy

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released January data on Tuesday, indicating that inflation has slowed compared to a year ago and to December, but prices paid by consumers are still going up. House Republicans, who have yet to take any action to make goods more affordable, marked the day by tweeting about inflation and blaming President Joe Biden and Democratic policies.

Some of them blasted the high price of eggs, a phenomenon being fueled by global bird flu outbreaks, not government spending.

Kevin McCarthy
