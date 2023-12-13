The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
No, thanks

Danziger Draws

Danziger Draws

Jeff Danziger lives in New York City and Vermont. He is a long time cartoonist for The Rutland Herald and is represented by Counterpoint Syndicate. He is a recipient of the Herblock Prize and the Thomas Nast (Landau) Prize. He served in the US Army in Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He has published eleven books of cartoons, a novel and a memoir. Visit him at DanzigerCartoons.

From Your Site Articles
Vladimir Putin

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

How Much Right-Wing State Government Costs Us -- In Human Life

@StarrProspect
How Much Right-Wing State Government Costs Us -- In Human Life

"Health of the States" map

Virginia Commonwealth University/Bloomberg CityLab

Conservatives often argue against proposals for public remedy on grounds of futility. Public remedy will be ineffectual, they say, because the problems it is meant to fix arise from intractable social conditions or human nature. When the new Speaker of the House Mike Johnson recently responded to demands for gun regulation after a mass shooting by saying that “at the end of the day” the true problem is not guns but the “human heart,” he was making the futility argument.

Keep reading...Show less
pledge of allegiance

Trump Offers A Laughable Excuse For Fleeing New York Court Appearance

@DevilsTower
Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump
Donald Trump

Donald Trump had been expected to testify Monday in the defense phase of his civil fraud trial in New York City. But after his attorney Alina Habba swore that “Trump doesn’t cower,” Trump did exactly that. He backed out of his testimony at the eleventh hour.

Keep reading...Show less
Donald Trump
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}