Even Fox News Rejects Noem Claims About ICE Killing Of Minneapolis Mom
Even hosts at the conservative Fox News Channel aren't convinced that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem's take on Wednesday's fatal shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota is accurate.
The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that several primetime Fox News hosts cast doubt on Noem's version of events. The DHS secretary initially stated that 37 year-old U.S. citizen Renee Nicole Good was attempting to run over U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents when she was fatally shot. She added that Good was committing an "act of domestic terrorism."
Noem later doubled down on her initial claims in a Wednesday press conference, saying that Good had "weaponized" her car against ICE agents who were stuck in the snow and that federal agents fired shots out of self-defense. But Fox News host John Roberts said that the DHS secretary's version of events didn't jibe with video evidence.
"I’ve seen the video several times as well — kind of gone through it frame by frame. I don’t want to describe it because you can’t see the entire scene play out," Roberts said.
"There is an area in front of the vehicle that is obscured by the vehicle itself, so we don’t know 100 percent what happened during that incident, but what I saw of it does counteract the narrative that they were trying to push their car out of the snow," he continued. "... That vehicle was clearly in the middle of the street, as it was approached by a couple of federal agents before it sped off."
Fox host Jessica Tarlov — who is a liberal panelist on the show The Five — claimed "ICE just killed that woman" in response to the video. And while conservative panelist Harold Ford Jr. didn't use Tarlov's words, he also doubted Noem's account of events after viewing the video of the shooting.
"I couldn’t understand when she said it was an act of ‘domestic terrorism’ and she said the car was stuck in snow, and the officers—I think her characterization, maybe she got bad information, because her characterization seemed inconsistent with what we are seeing here," Ford said.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
