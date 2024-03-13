Danziger Draws
March 13 | 2024
With Ronna Romney McDaniel gone, the Republican National Committee (RNC) now has the ultra-MAGA leadership that Donald Trump wanted — including Trump loyalist Michael Whatley replacing McDaniel as chair and Lara Trump as co-chair.
But the changes at the RNC go beyond Whatley (who formerly chaired the North Carolina Republican Party) and Lara Trump, who is married to Donald Trump's son, Eric Trump.
According to Politico's Alex Isenstadt and The Guardian's Hugo Lowell, mass firings are underway — a purge a GOP source described as an "absolute bloodbath."
Lowell, in an article published by The Guardian on March 11, reports, "Donald Trump's new leadership team at the Republican National Committee started the process of ousting scores of staffers on Monday night, clearing out its ranks as they prepare to bring the Committee under the wing of the Trump 2024 presidential campaign, sources familiar with the matter said.
"The RNC, according to Lowell, "is expected to cull about 60 people across the political, data and communications departments."
"At least five members of the senior staff will be let go," Lowell explains, "and some third-party contracts may also be cancelled…. In ousting large swathes of the RNC, the new chair, Michael Whatley, and the new co-chair, Lara Trump — the former president's daughter-in-law — moved to reorganize the Republican Party's central committee to fall squarely behind the Trump campaign just days after they were formally elected."
Lowell adds, "The RNC is being brought under the Trump campaign to such an extent, the sources said, that the firings are mainly to ensure there is no overlap in roles between the RNC and the campaign. The Trump campaign, for instance, already has robust political and communications teams."
Isenstadt, reporting for Politico, notes that "Trump advisers have described the RNC's structure as overly bloated and bureaucratic."
"The RNC had about $8 million at the end of December, only about one-third as much as the Democratic National Committee," Isenstadt reports. "Under the new structure, the Trump campaign is looking to merge its operations with the RNC. Key departments, such as communications, data and fundraising, will effectively be one and the same."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
During former Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur's Tuesday testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, the top Democrat on the committee used some of his time to broadcast a video montage of former President Donald Trump's numerous gaffes and verbal blunders on the campaign stump.
Judiciary committee ranking member Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) began his opening statement by commenting on a video Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who chairs the committee, played to the audience, showing President Joe Biden talking in an effort to suggest the octogenarian president was growing senile. Nadler remarked that Jordan must have "admiration" for Biden since he allowed him "to take the first 10 minutes of this hearing."
Hur — who resigned from the DOJ last week — appeared before the committee to testify about his report that ultimately exonerated Biden for allegedly mishandling classified documents from his time as vice president between 2009 and 2017. Despite Hur not charging Biden with crimes, he made several assessments of Biden's mental fitness, and once referred to him in the report as an "elderly man with a poor memory." To prove his argument that Trump's cognitive state was worse than Biden's, Nadler played a video of his own, which showed Trump making repeated verbal slip-ups and sometimes unintelligible statements during various campaign speeches.
"Viktor Orban, did anyone hear from him? He's the leader of Turkey," Trump said in one clip referring to the Hungarian prime minister.
"I don't like mosquitoes!" Trump hollered from the lectern at another rally in Ohio.
"Saudi Arabia and Russia, will re...pa...aahhh," said the former president at a Greensboro, North Carolina rally.
"We have to, we have to win in November, or we're not gonna have — Pennsylvania? They'll change the name," Trump said during a February speech to National Rifle Association activists in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. "They're gonna change the name of Pennsylvania."
Reprinted with permission from Alternet.