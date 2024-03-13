The stories you want. The opinions that matter.
@alexvhenderson
Lara Trump

With Ronna Romney McDaniel gone, the Republican National Committee (RNC) now has the ultra-MAGA leadership that Donald Trump wanted — including Trump loyalist Michael Whatley replacing McDaniel as chair and Lara Trump as co-chair.

RNC

Nadler Airs Video Of Trump Howlers During House Committee Hearing

@crgibs
Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

During former Department of Justice special counsel Robert Hur's Tuesday testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, the top Democrat on the committee used some of his time to broadcast a video montage of former President Donald Trump's numerous gaffes and verbal blunders on the campaign stump.

