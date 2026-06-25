Texas GOP Just Voted To Impose Life Sentence Or Death On Women For Abortion
Texas Republicans don’t care much for children in their state.
Almost 14 percent of all Texas kids are uninsured. That’s the highest rate of any state in the country.
And the number of uninsured children in Texas has risen by 29 percent in recent years - again, the highest increase of in any state of the country.
That adds up to 1.1 million children in Texas without health insurance meaning that almost one quarter of all American children without health insurance live in Texas.
But to put it in plain words - Texas Republican lawmakers who control the state , don’t give a sh#t!
What Republican politicians in Texas DO care one hell of a lot about the ‘preborn’ in Texas. Yes, - the ‘preborn’.
The fertilized eggs from the moment of conception. The embroys and fetuses. They really, really care about those.
And now, just four years after the end of Roe, the Texas Republican party cares sooo much about the ‘preborn’ that they are ready to throw women who get abortions into jail or to potentially execute them for murder.
GOP Officially Calls Abortion 'Homicide'
The Texas Republican party has officially declared that “abortion is not healthcare, it is homicide.”
Texas Republicans have already proved that they care soo much about the preborn that they became the first state to ban abortion in the country, in 2021, a full year before Roe V Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.
But that wasn’t enough for this extremist anti abortion party.
At the Texas Republican Party’s convention last week - June 11 to 13 - it declared that its 2nd most important principle is “The sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, which should be equally protected from fertilization to natural death.”
Then it added a plank into it’s party platform calling for criminal penalties against “any person or entity” involved in conducting an illegal abortion.
Do you catch that language - ‘any person or entity’ involved? Yes, that could include pregnant women.
In other words, Texas Republican lawmakers are so determined to stamp out abortions in Texas, that just 4 years after the Supreme court did away with Roe, they are prepared to criminally charge women and lock them up if they are involved in any way in an abortion situation that isn’t so dire that it’s deemed medically necessary.
Since the penalty in Texas for premeditated or intentional homicide/ murder in Texas is life without parole or the death penalty, a woman convicted of abortion in Texas could face capital punishment as if they had murdered a police officer.
And they would deserve it, according to Abolish Abortion president Bradley Pierce who insists that the ‘loophole’ protecting mothers in Texas from being criminally charged with murder for having a abortion, needs to be ‘closed.’
“There's still over 30,000 children being aborted on Texas soil every year, in addition to those being taken out of state to be murdered in other states,” he rages.
Pierce is an abortion ‘abolitionist”, a leader of an extreme anti abortion movement that calls for the punishment of everyone involved in abortion procurement, including pregnant women.
Terrifyingly, abortion abolitionists are winning the day and getting their way. They pushed hard for theTexas Republican platform supporting criminally punishing the state’s women for getting abortions. And they won.
Lock Up Women For Life
‘Lock them up’ might as well be the party’s new anti woman battle cry.
And don’t forget that any doctor or other medical provider in Texas already faces 99 years in prison for performing a ‘medically unnecessary’ abortion.
But if Texas Republicans keep their dominant control in the state legislature in this year’s midterms and hold on to the governorship, then doctors could also face the prospect of being charged with murder, just like women.
Just in case, Texas Republicans weren’t utterly clear on where their priorities lie - with the preborn versus living women - they adopted Plank 23 in their 20206 party platform which calls for ‘Equal Protection for the Preborn’.
Here’s Plank 23: “We urge lawmakers to enact legislation to abolish abortion by immediately securing the right to life and equal protection of the laws to all preborn children from the moment of fertilization, because abortion violates the United States Constitution by denying such persons the equal protection of the law.”
They are all in on giving rights and protections to preborn fertilized eggs that are equal to the rights of their own mothers.
That means that even if their mothers become desperately ill from a pregnancy, the mother must continue the pregnancy, unless her life becomes endangered.
The preborn have rights in Texas at least until they are born.
Then Texas preborns be warned. They better not be born transgender or ‘homosexual’
The new Texas GOP platform also attacks trans and LGBTQ people including trans kids in multiple places.
Their #6 principle is that: .”Self-sufficient families are founded on the traditional marriage of a ‘natural man’ and a ‘natural woman’.
Got that - ‘natural man and natural woman’ - no trans men or women belong in ‘traditional marriages’ in the Republican party’s Texas. Neither do homosexual people, according to the Texas GOP party platform.
In fact, the Texas GOP platform demands that the Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage - Obergefell v. Hodges - be nullified.
The GOP platform also declares that “the official position of the Texas schools shall be that there are only two genders: biological male and biological female which are immutable and cannot be changed.”
And they forbid any school discussions or library materials on ‘transgenderism’. Under their official platform, trans kids will be forced to use the bathrooms and locker rooms of their ‘biological sex’ in public schools and will be banned from playing on the sports teams of the gender they identify with.
The Texas Republican Party platform calls homosexuality ‘an abnormal lifestyle choice.”
So God forbid if those preborn fertilized eggs and embyros that the Texas Republicans care so much about get born and grow into kids and teens who are trans, LGBTQ or need health insurance.
In that case, Texas Republicans, have zero interest in protecting them.
It’s such a shame, after they have gone to the trouble of locking up and even executing women who dared to say that their rights mattered born than those of the preborn.
Bonnie Fuller is the former CEO and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and former editor-in-chief of Glamour, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, and USWeekly. Follow her substack, Bonnie Fuller: Your Body Your Choice. from which this is reprinted with permission.
Reprinted with permission from The Nevadan.
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