DNC Roll-Call Playlist 'Blows RNC Out Of The Water'
The second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday opened with a spirited ceremonial roll call, featuring a wide range of music played by DJ Cassidy.
From famous tunes by artists like Eminem and Snoop Dogg, to Prince and Bruce Springsteen, the crowd even received a live performance from rapper Lil Jon as he proudly represented his home state of Georgia.
The crowd's contagious energy rubbed off on a slew of political analysts, legal experts and journalists, who praised the infectious celebration across social media.
POLITICO Magazine columnist Jeff Greenfield wrote: "The convention managers deserve a Lifetime Achievement Emmy for turning what is usually the most boring part of a convention into an eye- and ear-catching spectacle."
Political analyst and former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) added: "Well so far we have Common, Lil Jon, Spike Lee, Mickey Guyton, Steve Kerr, Jason Isbell, Patty LaBelle…And this is just Night 2. They had Kid Rock. Oh and don’t forget Hulk Hogan."
MSNBC host Katie Phang commented: "So who’s gonna hook me up with this Roll Call playlist??"
Ex-FBI counsel Andrew Weissmann replied: "The DNC playlist is gonna go platinum."
Even conservative Meghan McCain commented on the music, writing: "I’m sorry but this #DNC2024 roll call with DJ Cassidy, themed state music and party/club atmosphere is blowing the RNC’s roll call out of the water.It looks like a giant party and celebration and everyone in that room looks like they’re having a blast."
The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump organization run by conservatives, took a shot at last month's Republican National Convention, adding: "Know who won't get a cease and desist after tonight? The DNC.They licensed EVERY song from these artists. Says a lot about Harris/Waltz support!"
The son of R&B performer Isaac Hayes earlier this month sued former President Donald Trump for copyright infringement over using the late songwriter's music during a rally, according to local Knoxville WATE 6 On Your Side News.
