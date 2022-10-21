The National Memo Logo

'Denied':  Lindsay Graham Loses Appeal To Avoid Georgia Grand Jury Appearance

Sen. Lindsey Graham

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has lost in federal appeals court and will have to give a deposition under oath in District Attorney Fani Willis’ special grand jury investigation into Donald Trump’s and his allies’ alleged election interference.

A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals late Thursday afternoon rejected Graham’s emergency motion to delay his testimony before the Fulton County, Georgia panel, for which he has been subpoenaed, CNBC reports.Two of the three judges were appointed by Donald Trump.

“Senator Graham has failed to demonstrate that he is likely to succeed on the merits of his appeal,” the Court ruled, citing Supreme Court ruling, which may signal to Graham he should not try to appeal.

Graham was in Georgia just two days ago.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

With Jellyfish McCarthy As 'Leader,' Republicans Prepare To Abandon Ukraine

Rep. Kevin McCarthy

You don’t even need to live near the Atlantic or Pacific Oceans to know where the Republican Party is headed. All you have to do is look at the human jellyfish that is Kevin McCarthy – a quivering, flapping piece of protoplasm so transparently without a heart or a soul you can see right through him.

Keep reading... Show less
ukraine aid

As Midterm Tightens, Republicans Revert To Racist Rhetoric (Because It Works)

Sen. Tommy Tuberville

Youtube Screenshot

It’s no surprise that fear of the other — of what they want and what they might do to you and yours — is on the ballot in November.

Keep reading... Show less
Tommy Tuberville
