Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Doctors Beg Trump To Cancel Upcoming Super-Spreader Events In Pennsylvania

Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

Donald Trump will hold three more campaign rallies in Pennsylvania this coming weekend. But despite five "MAGA" rallies over three previous visits this month, polls continue to show him trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the vital swing state ahead of the general election next week.

Pennsylvania doctors recently begged Trump to stop holding mass rallies in the state, noting that with their large numbers of people crowded together, often without masks, they carry the risk of becoming coronavirus superspreader events. A Center for American Progress analysis this week noted that at least 11 large Trump rallies nationally immediately preceded significant COVID-19 case spikes in the communities in which they were held.

Though Joe Biden has taken pains to promote safety at his campaign events, Trump has pointedly refused to enforce mask requirements or social distancing at his. One poll this week found that voters — including those in Pennsylvania — said they are less likely to vote for Trump because of his mass rallies. Among persuadable voters in the state, 58% said Trump's "large, in-person campaign rallies where wearing a mask is not required of attendees" reduces their approval of him versus just 18% who said the opposite.

In 2016, Trump barely won Pennsylvania — and its 20 electoral votes — with a margin of less than 1%. Polls show that he has lost substantial ground in the state since, largely due to his unpopularity among older Pennsylvanians and women.

Despite Trump openly begging suburban women to like him, one recent poll showed him losing among female Pennsylvanians by about 30 points. Older voters in the state, many citing Trump's botched handling of the pandemic, have also turned away from the incumbent, swapping a 10 percent Trump advantage among Pennsylvanian seniors in 2016 for a 19 percent deficit this time around.

Trump's recent appearances in Pennsylvania have done little to win over skeptical undecided voters.

Last Tuesday, he told voters in Erie that he did not really want to be there at all.

"Before the plague came in, I had it made. I wasn't coming to Erie. I have to be honest. There was no way I was coming. I didn't have to," he said. "We had this thing won, we were so far up, we had the greatest economy ever, greatest jobs, greatest everything. And then we got hit with the plague and I had to go back to work. Hello, Erie, can I please have your vote?"

On Monday, he told voters in Allentown and Lititz that he would withhold emergency aid to their state in the future to punish Gov. Tom Wolf for inconveniencing him with COVID-19 safety rules.

"This [venue] was set up because your governor made it almost impossible for us to find any site," he complained at his Allentown event.

He returned to the subject several times: "So, Tom Wolf, next time give us a little notice, Governor. And I'll remember it, Tom. I'm gonna remember it, Tom. 'Hello, Mr. President. This is Governor Wolf. I need help. I need help.' You know what? These people are bad. We, we go out of our way, regardless Republican, Democrat, when they have a problem, but he shut us out."

Virtually every poll of Pennsylvania voters over the past several months has shown Biden ahead. According to FiveThirtyEight's polling average, Biden currently holds a 5.2% lead in the state.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

trump rally
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Who Will Defend Military Ballots From Trump?

Photo by expertinfantry/ CC BY 2.0

At this moment, the president of the United States is threatening to "throw out" the votes of millions of Americans to hijack an election that he seems more than likely to lose. Donald Trump is openly demanding that state authorities invalidate lawful absentee ballots, no different from the primary ballot he mailed to his new home state of Florida, for the sole purpose of cheating. And his undemocratic scheme appears to enjoy at least nominal support from the Supreme Court, which may be called upon to adjudicate the matter.

But what is even worse than Trump's coup plot — and the apparent assent of unprincipled jurists such as Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh — is the Democratic Party's feeble response to this historic outrage. It is the kind of issue that Republicans, with their well-earned reputation for political hardball, would know how to exploit fully and furiously.

They know because they won the same game in Florida 20 years ago.

During that ultimate legal showdown between George W. Bush and Al Gore, when every single vote mattered, a Democratic lawyer argued in a memorandum to the Gore team that the validity of absentee ballots arriving after Election Day should be challenged. He had the law on his side in that particular instance — but not the politics.

As soon as the Republicans got hold of that memo, they realized that it was explosive. Why? Many of the late ballots the Democrats aimed to invalidate in Florida had been sent by military voters, and the idea of discarding the votes of service personnel was repellent to all Americans. Former Secretary of State James Baker, who was overseeing the Florida recount for Bush, swiftly denounced the Democratic plot against the soldiers, saying: "Here we have ... these brave young men and women serving us overseas. And the postmark on their ballot is one day late. And you're going to deny him the right to vote?"

Never mind the grammar; Baker's message was powerful — and was followed by equally indignant messages in the following days from a parade of prominent Bush backers including retired Gen. Norman Schwarzkopf, the immensely popular commander of U.S. troops in the Desert Storm invasion that drove Saddam Hussein's army out of Kuwait. Fortuitously, Schwarzkopf happened to be on the scene as a resident of Florida.

As Jeffrey Toobin recounted in Too Close to Call, his superb book on the Florida 2000 fiasco, the Democrats had no choice but to retreat. "I would give the benefit of the doubt to ballots coming in from military personnel," conceded then-Sen. Joseph Lieberman, Gore's running mate, during a defensive appearance on Meet the Press. But Toobin says Gore soon realized that to reject military ballots would render him unable to serve as commander in chief — and that it would be morally wrong.

Fast-forward to 2020, when many of the same figures on the Republican side are now poised to argue that absentee ballots, which will include many thousands of military votes — should not be counted after Election Day, even if they arrived on time. Among those Republicans is Justice Kavanaugh, who made the opposite argument as a young lawyer working for Bush in Florida 20 years ago. Nobody expects legal consistency or democratic morality from a hack like him, but someone should force him and his Republican colleagues to own this moment of shame.

Who can do that? Joe Biden's campaign and the Democratic Party ought to be exposing the Republican assault on military ballots — and, by the same token, every legally valid absentee ballot — every day. But the Democrats notoriously lack the killer instinct of their partisan rivals, even at a moment of existential crisis like this one.

No, this is clearly a job for the ex-Republicans of the Lincoln Project, who certainly recall what happened in Florida in 2000. They have the attitude and aptitude of political assassins. They surely know how to raise hell over an issue like military votes — and now is the time to exercise those aggressive skills in defense of democracy.

To find out more about Joe Conason and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.

military ballot