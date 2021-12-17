The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Bombshell Report Shows Trump Administration Undermined COVID Response With Massive Political Interference

Image via Flickr|Trump White House Archived

A massive, bombshell report published Friday by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis reveals the Trump administration engaged in "unprecedented political interference" in the work of scientific experts, including at CDC, and "was responsible for a series of critical failures that undermined the nation’s ability to respond effectively to the coronavirus pandemic."

One heading from the 46-page report reads: "The Trump Administration’s Persistent Political Interference in the Pandemic Response Contributed to One of the Worst Failures of Leadership in American History."

In a devastating revelation, the report adds that "Trump Administration officials purposefully weakened" CDC's "testing guidance to reduce the amount of testing being conducted and obscure how rapidly the virus was spreading across the country."

The Select Committee finds administration officials "championed a dangerous 'herd immunity' strategy inside the White House—including by arranging a roundtable event between then-President Trump and a fringe group of herd immunity proponents—that would have placed millions of lives at risk."

It alleges it has new evidence showing that "Trump White House officials blocked CDC briefings and media appearances, and attempted to sidestep CDC in finalizing coronavirus guidance. The Select Subcommittee also uncovered evidence showing that Trump White House officials neglected the pandemic response to focus on the 2020 presidential election and promote the Big Lie that the election results were fraudulent."

But the Trump administration's failures date back to the very beginning of the pandemic, the reports reveal, with the administration ignoring warnings from its own officials to obtain critical supplies including PPE (personal protective equipment) which ultimately led to medical professionals including doctors and nurses being forced to wear trash bags and reuse medical-grade face masks for days and weeks at a time.

The report often avoids accusing specific individuals but in one damning example it says career scientists were "instructed to destroy evidence of political interference."

A "CDC official confirmed...she was instructed to destroy evidence of political interference by a Trump Administration political appointee. The CDC official told the Select Subcommittee that she understood this instruction—which 'seemed unusual' and made her 'uncomfortable'—came from then-CDC Director [Robert] Redfield.

The report also delves into massive fraud and waste, and while not using the word "corruption " offers concerning examples of the administration's interference in coronavirus programs. Trump White House officials were involved in the approval process of the Treasury' Department's approval of a $700 million loan to one trucking company.

"Reports have raised serious doubts that [the trucking company] satisfied the criteria to be deemed 'critical' to national security and questioned its use of funds." That one loan represented 95 percent of the entire program's funding.

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

donald trump

Advertising

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Conservatives Whine Over FDA  Ending Ban On Abortion Pills By Mail

The Constitutional Right To Abortion Is In Gravest Danger
The Constitutional Right To Abortion Is In Gravest Danger

After a year of seemingly terrible news for women looking to exercise their constitutional right to seek an abortion, the FDA finally gave abortions' rights advocates something to celebrate by allowing approved abortion pills to be prescribed through telehealth providers and mailed to anyone living in the 31 states where doing so is legal.

Medication abortions consist of the drugs mifepristone (brand name Mifeprex) and misoprostol (brand name Cytotec). They are a safe and effective way to end a pregnancy up to 70 days after the first missed period. In the wake of Covid, the FDA decided to temporarily lift its long-held ban on allowing abortion pills from being prescribed through telehealth and sent by mail. Considering there exists no concrete scientific or health reason justifying such stringent regulations, the FDA has decided to do away with them. In fact, the majority of drugs the FDA prohibits from being prescribed via telehealth or sent through the mail are prohibited for legitimate health-related reasons. For example, they're habit-forming or can have negative interactions with other medications. This is not the case with medication abortions, however.

Keep reading... Show less
abortion

Fox News Posts — And Then Deletes — Anti-Semitic Soros Cartoon

Fox News Barely Mentions Trump’s ‘Martial Law’ Meeting
Fox News Barely Mentions Trump’s ‘Martial Law’ Meeting

Fox News is trying to paper over its use of antisemitic imagery in promoting conspiracy theories against liberal philanthropist George Soros, after deleting a political cartoon it had posted on social media depicting him as the “puppet master” supposedly manipulating Democratic officials to create “lawlessness” and “chaos.” But the invocations of his name as a destroyer of all things good and American are still continuing from the network’s on-air talent.

The lesson here is very simple: In response to any given public outrage against the network’s content, Fox will do what it believes is the minimum necessary to deal with the immediate problem — and then just continue the rest of its bad behavior. The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that Fox had deleted an offensive cartoon from its Facebook and Instagram accounts, after the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) had tweeted that it “conjures up longstanding antisemitic tropes about Jewish power.”

Keep reading... Show less
fox news
x
{{ post.roar_specific_data.api_data.analytics }}