Don Jr Delivers Hilariously Self-Owning CPAC Speech

Donald Trump, Jr.

Photo by Gage Skidmore (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0)

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Speaking to attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Donald Trump, Jr. focused on attacking Hunter Biden.

Trump Jr. accused Biden of being a drug addict. Hunter Biden acknowledged his challenges with addiction in a memoir released earlier this year.

"I totally understand addiction," Trump Jr. told the crowd. "It's terrible. We all know people that have suffered from it. It doesn't absolve you from being a total piece of garbage in every other aspect of your life."

"It doesn't absolve you from selling access to the highest levels of government. It doesn't absolve you from selling out your country," he added.

Many responded offering remarks like these:

