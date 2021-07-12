Don Jr Delivers Hilariously Self-Owning CPAC Speech
July 12 | 2021
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Speaking to attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Donald Trump, Jr. focused on attacking Hunter Biden.
Trump Jr. accused Biden of being a drug addict. Hunter Biden acknowledged his challenges with addiction in a memoir released earlier this year.
"I totally understand addiction," Trump Jr. told the crowd. "It's terrible. We all know people that have suffered from it. It doesn't absolve you from being a total piece of garbage in every other aspect of your life."
"It doesn't absolve you from selling access to the highest levels of government. It doesn't absolve you from selling out your country," he added.
Many responded offering remarks like these:
Don Jr of all people—who secretly met with agents from a foreign power to receive an illegal campaign contribution,… https://t.co/bhq666IgVu— Max Kennerly (@Max Kennerly)1625871089.0
he's literally talking to himself, and that's the joke. he thinks he's being master gaslighter with this mouth shit. https://t.co/noBs92aaFy— Scott Weinberg (@Scott Weinberg)1625870771.0
lack of the self-awareness is off the charts https://t.co/o4WKloOyfP— 🧀 💉ɹ uɐp‾S∀p∀ƆIƆ💉 🧀 (@🧀 💉ɹ uɐp‾S∀p∀ƆIƆ💉 🧀)1625870508.0
Is he talking about himself? https://t.co/bDEvhNvcaT— Clarisa Rosenfield💙In follow limbo, 🇺🇸 (@Clarisa Rosenfield💙In follow limbo, 🇺🇸)1625870655.0
Is Don Jr dictating his autobiography to #CPAC?🤔 https://t.co/8T0GfNUo5l— Dena Grayson, MD, PhD (@Dena Grayson, MD, PhD)1625870971.0
