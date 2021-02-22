CPAC Promoted Virulently Anti-Semitic Conspiracist As Featured Speaker
Update (2/22/21): CPAC has cancelled Young Pharaoh's scheduled appearance following the publication of this article. Young Pharaoh's information has also been removed from CPAC's website. The theme of this year's gathering is "American Uncanceled."
Leading Republican officials are set to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) this week along with a virulently anti-Semitic speaker named Young Pharaoh.
Young Pharaoh is an online commentator who has told followers that Judaism is a "complete lie" and "made up for political gain," said that Jewish people are "thieving fake Jews," tweeted that "all the censorship & pedophilia on social media is being done by Israeli Jews," and claimed that "all of these big tech [companies], media, & social media platforms are controlled by CCP & Israel through Jewish CEO & corrupt Democrats." Young Pharaoh has also attacked conservative commentator Ben Shapiro for being Jewish. He's additionally promoted the QAnon and Pizzagate conspiracy theories and falsely claimed that coronavirus vaccines will "alter your DNA."
The American Conservative Union and ACU Chair Matt Schlapp run CPAC, which is scheduled for February 25-28 in Orlando, Florida. On its website, CPAC describes itself as "the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world. Launched in 1974, CPAC brings together hundreds of conservative organizations, thousands of activists, millions of viewers and the best and brightest leaders in the world." This year's speakers include former President Donald Trump, Govs. Ron DeSantis (FL) and Kristi Noem (SD), and numerous other leading Republicans.
According to its schedule, CPAC is hosting Young Pharaoh during a Sunday session called "Please Check the Number and Dial Again: Doubt, Dysfunction, and the Price of Missed Opportunities." CPAC states on its website that Young Pharaoh is a "Philosopher, Scholar, Musician" and links to his Twitter account. CPAC also links to youngpharaoh.net -- that site redirects to "Pharaoh Aten University," which features Young Pharaoh's videos spreading conspiracy theories about vaccines and the "new world order."
Young Pharaoh has posted numerous anti-Semitic tweets. He's also frequently promoted dangerous conspiracy theories. Here is a sampling of the tweets on his CPAC-promoted account.
Anti-Semitism
Young Pharaoh: "THERE IS NO #HISTORICAL OR #SCIENTIFIC EVIDENCE PROVING THE EXISTENCE OF #JEWS OR #JUDAISM... ITS ALL A COMPLETE #LIE. … COMPLETELY MADE UP FOR #POLITICAL GAIN."
https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1283753225661947910
Young Pharaoh: "'AMEN' IS A STOLEN TERM BY THIEVING #FAKE #JEWS. … THE HEBREW #LANGUAGE I MADE UP FANTASY."
https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1346000845876428800
Young Pharaoh: "ALL THE #CENSORSHIP & #PEDOPHILIA ON #SOCIALMEDIA IS BEING DONE BY #ISRAELI #JEWS."
https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1288470136500948992
Young Pharaoh: "ALL OF THESE #BIGTECH COMAPNIES, #MEDIA, & #SOCIALMEDIA PLATFORMS ARE CONTROLLED BY #CCP & #ISRAEL THROUGH #JEWISH #CEO & CORRUPT #DEMOCRATS."
https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1287422450528129024
Young Pharaoh: "YOU SOUND STUPID, THERE ISNT A #JEW ON THIS PLANET I WOULDBT DESTROY IN A #DEBATE."
https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1286855591596560389
Young Pharaoh: "HEARD YOUR A #JEW, YOU MAN ENOUGH YO TAKE THIS #DEBATE & GET DESTROYED?"
https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1286847223033212933
Young Pharaoh: "IM GETTING #READY TO EXPOSE #ISRAEL, #WAYFAIR, & MUCH MORE... ALOT OF THE CONTENT TOWARDS THE #JEWS WILL BE POSTED INSIDE OF MY WEBSITE."
https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1282115906932547589
Conspiracy Theories
Young Pharaoh: "@realDonaldTrump @FBI #INVESTIGATE @Twitter #QANON #WEG1WGA." Young Pharaoh has also repeatedly promoted the QAnon hashtag "WWG1WGA."
https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1288003414564261888
Young Pharaoh: "THE #CORONAVIRUS DIDNT WORK SO THEY STAGED A #RIOT TO TRY & #INSTITUTE #MARTIALLAW."
https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1266570049608966144
Young Pharaoh pushed the false claim that coronavirus vaccines will "alter your DNA." The coronavirus vaccine will not alter people's DNA.
https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1336712648591863811
Young Pharaoh promoted the "Frazzledrip" conspiracy theory. For more on the "Frazzledrip" conspiracy theory, which was also promoted by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) go here.
https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1262933098326560769
Young Pharaoh has repeatedly promoted the Pizzagate conspiracy theory. Young Pharaoh hasposted tweets promoting the Pizzagate conspiracy theory. Here is one example:
https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1278100344489365504
"GEORGE FLOYD, RIOTS, & ANNONYMOUS EXPOSED AS DEEP STATE PSYOP FOR NWO!" Young Pharaoh's conspiracy theory video was posted on YouTube.
https://twitter.com/PHARAOH_ATEN_/status/1267490360613318656
