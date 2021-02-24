#EndorseThis: Kimmel Obliterates CPAC Convention In Merciless Monologue
@nationalmemo
February 24 | 2021
Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The annual CPAC convention, which a variety of bonehead extremists, is a frightening microcosm of Trump's Republican Party. CPAC is the acronym for Conservative Political Action Committee, but that's a misleading moniker. Jimmy Kimmel sums up their annual event as "Comic-Con for Neo-cons and Neo-Nazis."
Kimmel takes dead aim at Mike Pence, CPAC's "uncanceled" theme, and much more. He roasts Trump for teasing a 2024 run -- an obvious scam -- and needles that flip-flopping phony Lindsey Graham.
Click it and cackle.
Trump returns to tighten tiny grip on Republican Party https://t.co/ReLYfRy3y3— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@Jimmy Kimmel Live) 1614143109.0
