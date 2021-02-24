The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Kimmel Obliterates CPAC Convention In Merciless Monologue

Jimmy Kimmel

Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The annual CPAC convention, which a variety of bonehead extremists, is a frightening microcosm of Trump's Republican Party. CPAC is the acronym for Conservative Political Action Committee, but that's a misleading moniker. Jimmy Kimmel sums up their annual event as "Comic-Con for Neo-cons and Neo-Nazis."

Kimmel takes dead aim at Mike Pence, CPAC's "uncanceled" theme, and much more. He roasts Trump for teasing a 2024 run -- an obvious scam -- and needles that flip-flopping phony Lindsey Graham.

Click it and cackle.


