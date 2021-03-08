#EndorseThis: John Oliver Burns Fox News Over Seuss 'Controversy'
March 08 | 2021
If there is one thing Fox News does well, it is absurd exaggeration. And with their wall to wall coverage of the "canceling" of Dr. Seuss, they've achieved a new level of fantasy. Actually Dr. Seuss Enterprises' simply decided to stop printing a handful of books for racist imagery .This not "fascism, as Tucker Carlson and Glenn Beck burbled.
John Oliver is fed up with this nonsense, and on Last Week Tonight he ruthlessly destroyed Fox for its deceptive news management. .Is this surprising? No, but John Oliver makes turns it into hilarity. Unless you work for Fox.
Watch oh fox, fox, fox - SarahBurris on Dailymotion
