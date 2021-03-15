EndorseThis: John Oliver Calls Tucker Carlson 'A Troll' While Hilariously Attacking His Character

#EndorseThis: John Oliver Calls Tucker Carlson 'A Troll' While Hilariously Torching His Character
March 15 | 2021
Screenshot from HBO's Last Week Tonight
As the instrument of Rupert Murdoch's festering racism, Tucker Carlson has irritated most decent Americans at some point -- but he has infuriated John Oliver on a nightly basis. Now the host of HBO's Last Week Tonight has had enough of the bow-tied boob. And now he brings a hysterically funny takedown.
Click and chortle!
Tucker Carlson: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) www.youtube.com
