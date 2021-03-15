The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: John Oliver Calls Tucker Carlson 'A Troll' While Hilariously Attacking His Character

Screenshot from HBO's Last Week Tonight

As the instrument of Rupert Murdoch's festering racism, Tucker Carlson has irritated most decent Americans at some point -- but he has infuriated John Oliver on a nightly basis. Now the host of HBO's Last Week Tonight has had enough of the bow-tied boob. And now he brings a hysterically funny takedown.

Click and chortle!

Tucker Carlson: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) www.youtube.com

Trump Ally Kobach Marketed Dubious Product That ‘Kills COVID’ To Kansas Legislators

@alexvhenderson

Trump Ally Kobach Marketed Dubious Product That 'Kills COVID' To Kansas Legislators

Photo by DonkeyHotey is licensed under CC BY 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Back in October, far-right Republican Kris Kobach — Kansas' former secretary of state and a "birther" who promoted the racist conspiracy theory that President Barack Obama wasn't really born in the United States — promoted a device he claimed would fight COVID-19. But a two-month investigation by the Columbia Journalism Review, according to the Kansas Reflector, showed nothing to verify Kobach's claims.

