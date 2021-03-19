The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Tooning Out Rebukes Carlson For A Nasty Case Of 'Plagiarism'

Screenshot from Paramount+'s Tooning Out The News

Tooning Out The News, the animated satirical snippets produced by Stephen Colbert, uncovered what it describes as a very troubling example of "plagiarism" by Tucker Carlson. The Fox News idol of the swastika set seems to have taken a cue from an old and infamous political tract.

This will undoubtedly annoy Tucker, but hasn't he asked for it? Enjoy!


tucker carlson

175 House Republicans Vote For $36 Billion In Medicare Cuts

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Photo by Talk Media News Archived Galleries is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

The House of Representatives voted 246 to 175 on Friday to pass a technical fix that would prevent tens of billions in cuts to Medicare and other programs. But 175 House Republicans opposed the effort.

Keep reading... Show less
gop medicare cuts

