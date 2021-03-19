EndorseThis: Tooning Out Rebukes Carlson For A Nasty Case Of 'Plagiarism'

<p>Lawmakers voted on a <a href="https://budget.house.gov/news/press-releases/chairman-yarmuth-introduces-legislative-fix-avert-sequestration" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">bill</a>, authored by Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, to waive automatic budget cuts triggered by a 2010 law designed to cut federal spending.</p><p>The American Rescue Plan, passed last week without a <a href="https://americanindependent.com/congress-gop-american-rescue-plan-president-joe-biden-1400-checks-covid/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">single Republican</a> vote, will provide $1.9 trillion to help curb the coronavirus pandemic and remedy the economic damage it has wrought.</p><p>But because that plan will increase the federal budget deficit, the <a href="https://budget.house.gov/publications/report/faqs-paygo" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act</a>requires that cuts automatically be made to Medicare, farm subsidies, and other federal programs to offset some of its cost. According to a Congressional Budget Office <a href="https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57030#:~:text=CBO%20estimates%20that%20the%20legislation,outlays%20generated%20by%20new%20legislation." rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">estimate</a>, this would mean $36 billion in Medicare reductions as well as and tens of billions in cuts to other things — unless Congress votes to stop them.</p>
<p>Yarmuth noted that similar legislation in the past has been nonpartisan, even when it has followed policy changes that have themselves been politically controversial.</p><p>"When Republicans used reconciliation to pass tax cuts for the rich, Democrats voted with them ... [to] protect Medicare and other programs despite our strong opposition to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act," he wrote in a <a href="https://budget.house.gov/news/press-releases/chairman-yarmuth-introduces-legislative-fix-avert-sequestration" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">statement</a> on Friday, March 12.</p><p>He warned that "if Republicans play political games and don't do their jobs, Medicare and the seniors that depend on it will pay the price."</p><p>House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and <a href="https://americanindependent.com/house-republicans-medicare-automatic-cuts-american-rescue-plan-john-yarmuth/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">more than a dozen</a> other House Republicans cited the potential automatic cuts to Medicare as a major reason they opposed the $1.9 trillion relief bill.</p><p>"The American people deserve better than Biden and Pelosi's political payoff scheme," McCarthy (CA) <a href="https://twitter.com/GOPLeader/status/1370120389725143045" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">tweeted</a> on March 11. "It causes $36 billion in cuts to Medicare."</p>
<p>But given a chance to fix it, all but 29 members of his caucus voted to allow those cuts to go into effect.</p><p>The bill will now go to the Senate, where it will require at least 10 GOP votes to advance to President Joe Biden's desk for a signature.</p><p><em>Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.</em></p>
