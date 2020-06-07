Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

On Social Media, Fox News Advertisers Claim To Support Black Lives Matter

Photo credit: Tony Webster

Reprinted with permission from MediaMatters

This is a list of advertisers that have run advertisements on Fox News since May 27. The network's coverage of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the nationwide uprising following his death has been viciously racist, dehumanizing, full of lies, and disturbingly anti-free speech.

For example, Fox host Tucker Carlson dedicated his opening monologue on June 3 to showing photos of unarmed Black people killed by police and smearing them to justify their deaths.

These advertisers claim to support the Black Lives Matter movement, as evidenced by the following statements they've put out on social media. But they should realize that their money is supporting the hate-for-profit scam that is Fox News.

Amazon

Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio published a letter to his colleagues on LinkedIn highlighting the corporation's professed commitment to diversity and noting that the "deeply tragic and painful events like the ones we are seeing play out this week" are a reminder "that we are only as strong as the most vulnerable among us. We need to stand up for each other and with each other."

Best Buy

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry published a statement expressing support for Black Lives Matter protests and highlighting the "indelible images of George Floyd and the many who came before him," adding, "It is in their name that we embrace the fight for equality and justice." Additionally, her statement announced Best Buy will be "appointing a diverse group (by demography and level in the company) to challenge one another and, ultimately, our senior leadership team and Board of Directors, with substantive, enduring ways we can address the inequities and injustices to which all of us bear witness every day." The company also participated in #blackouttuesday on Instagram.

Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble announced the establishment of the "Take on Race Fund" and an initial donation of $5 million to "accelerate and expand this work alongside organizations that fight for justice, advance economic opportunity, enable greater access to education and health care and make our communities more equitable."

Roman

Poshmark



Verizon

Verizon announced a $10 million donation to various civil rights organizations in a video where the CEO appeared to be on the verge of tears. The company has also published multiple blog posts on its website about racial justice.


Noom

Noom participated in #blackouttuesday and put out a statement quoting James Baldwin and expressing a desire to help "make Black Lives Matter a reality, not just a movement."


Allstate

Allstate published the following statement on LinkedIn:

Systemic racism is pervasive and we must not be complicit by inaction or silence. For our society to eliminate the inequities in America, each of us needs to have the will to change, the heart to trust and the energy to lead. We are conducting a top-to-bottom review of our operating practices, pay and promotions for people of color and women to further promote equity and equality at Allstate. We will also do our part to drive societal change through The Allstate Foundation, which will support those impacted by racial injustice and determine methods for systemic change.

Pfizer

Ancestry

The CEO of Ancestry.com, Margo Georgiadis, put out a statement committing the company to "hold ourselves accountable and ask that our valued members do so as well. Actions speak louder than words when it comes to making real and lasting change."


Honey

Purple

Sanofi



Update (6/6/20): Rakuten has confirmed that it will no longer advertise on Fox News.



