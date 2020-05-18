Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Key Moments From The Coronavirus Whistleblower’s Testimony

Photo source: Youtube screenshot

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Watch Rick Bright’s full opening statement www.youtube.com

It was obvious that Rick Bright's Thursday testimony before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce was really getting to President Donald Trump when he denounced the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority as a "disgruntled employee" — which is exactly the type of insult that Trump resorts to when someone gets under his skin (journalist Scott Martelle, in a Los Angeles Times op-ed, argued that Trump's insult only adds to Bright's credibility).

Bright, during his extensive testimony, had a lot to say about the coronavirus pandemic and Trump's response to it — explaining why he issued a whistleblower complaint. According to Bright's complaint, he was removed from his position at BARDA in April and reassigned to a different position in the National Institutes of Health because he didn't share Trump's enthusiasm for hydroxychloroquine as a possible COVID-19 treatment.

Keep reading... Show less
dr. rick bright