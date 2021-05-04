Attacking Obama Over Vaccine Ad, Carlson Hit With #CreepyTucker Backlash
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
When Fox News' Tucker Carlson leveled an attack on former President Barack Obama following his public service announcement about the COVID-19 vaccine, social media users were quick to turn the tables on him.
According to The HuffPost, the former president took to TikTok to encourage his followers to consider taking the COVID vaccine. In response to Obama's PSA, Carlson attempted to spread doubt about the COVID vaccine as he has done on multiple previous occasions. He also described Obama as "creepy" for releasing the video to encourage younger Americans to consider getting vaccinated.
In the quick TikTok video, Obama said, "The vaccine is safe, it's effective, it's free. It's the only way we're going to get back to all the things we love from safely spending time with grandparents to going to concerts and watching live sports."
@yahoonews
Obama to the youth in new PSA: Get your COVID-19 vaccine. #news #politics #obama #covid19 #vaccine #psa #health #covidvaccine #yahoonews
During his primetime broadcast on Monday evening, Carlson attempted to stoke fears about Obama's announcement. "Some creepy old guy telling your children, your little kids to take medicine whose effects we do not fully understand," Carlson said. It's totally normal, yeah, that happens every day. Don't ask questions, just do it."
Some Twitter users noted that there is only a 8-year age gap between Carlson and Obama.
Tucker Carlson reacts to Obama doing a PSA calling on more Americans to get vaccinated after teenagers over 16 were… https://t.co/FGUA6iAaDw— Justin Baragona (@Justin Baragona)1620087313.0
However, Carlson did not stop there. He went on to stoke more fears about authorities being able to "control" intimate healthcare decisions.
"What next? And anything is the answer to that question. If the authorities are permitted to control a health care decision this intimate, if they can force you and your children to take a vaccine you don't want and are afraid of, then what can't they do? Nothing. They will have total power over your body and your mind forever. What's the limit to their power? There isn't one."
It didn't take long for social media users to fire back in Obama's defense. Shortly after Carlson's show aired, the hashtag #CreepyTucker began circulating on Twitter as users criticized him for the destructive rhetoric he spews.
"#CreepyTucker needs to be held accountable for the death and destruction he promotes," one Twitter user wrote.
#CreepyTucker needs to be held accountable for the death and destruction he promotes. https://t.co/otkvQa4y7S— Kat Denise (@Kat Denise)1620098074.0
@MeidasTouch Tucker Carlson calls Obama a "creepy old guy"? #CreepyTucker is 51, puffy & as charming as a cold bolo… https://t.co/nV4lph6dxI— I prefer plant-based beer to beer brewed w/beef... (@I prefer plant-based beer to beer brewed w/beef...)1620103417.0
#CreepyTucker doesn’t like Obama telling people to get vaccinated. Tucker should go f@#k himself. https://t.co/owDdkkwT1B— Lisa Joseph (@Lisa Joseph)1620097326.0
