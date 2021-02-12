EndorseThis: Jimmy Kimmel Says 'Convict Him' In Break Down Of A Path To Impeachment

The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Kimmel Says 'Convict Him!' -- And Hilariously Shows How

Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel's Youtube

Donald Trump's second impeachment trial has been a whirlwind. Days full of damning evidence shown by impeachment managers, botched responses by the former president's defense team, and endless news coverage. Still, Trump is not likely to be convicted by the Senate after inciting his mob to violently storm the citadel of democracy.

Jimmy Kimmel understands it's a long shot, but the late night comic still sees the increasingly narrow road to conviction of Trump, keeping him from ever being able to hold public office again.

Click to see how Jimmy breaks it down -- which is of course punctuated by lots of laughs.


Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down Path to a Trump Conviction www.youtube.com

trump impeachment

Media Won't Face Truth About Republicans' Impeachment Cowardice

Biden campaign bus that Texas Trumpers ran off highway

Reprinted with permission from Press Run

Following a day of gut-wrenching surveillance videos depicting a violent, deadly mob teeming into the U.S. Capitol on January 6, some journalists covering Trump's impeachment trial expressed bewilderment at how Republican senators serving as jurors would be able to vote to dismiss the charges.

