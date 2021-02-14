Senate Acquits Trump Despite Bipartisan Support For Impeachment
Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos
After a confusing day, the United States Senate voted on Saturday afternoon 57 to 43 in favor of convicting Donald J. Trump in his second impeachment trial. Though this was, by far, the greatest bipartisan vote in favor of impeachment in the nation's history, it still was not sufficient to reach the necessary two-thirds of the Senate necessary for conviction.
Among those Republicans voting with Democrats were Richard Burr, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, and Pat Toomey.
With that vote, the court of impeachment is adjourned and Republicans have shrugged off their last flirtation with the idea of democracy.
Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 3:59:25 PM EST · Mark SumnerSaturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 4:02:52 PM EST · Mark Sumner
Sen. Chuck Schumer: "This trial wasn't about choosing country over party, not even that. This trial was about choosing country over Donald Trump, and 43 Republican members chose Trump."
Saturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 4:05:41 PM EST · Mark SumnerSaturday, Feb 13, 2021 · 4:13:06 PM EST · Mark Sumner
Trump has released a gloating statement. I'm not going to quote any of it. Just know that he doesn't take a moment to condemn the violence on Jan. 6.
