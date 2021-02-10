The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Dershowitz on Trump Lawyer: ‘I Have No Idea What He’s Doing’

Alan Dershowitz

Screenshot from Newsmax

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Alan Dershowitz panned the performance of President Donald Trump's first lawyer in his Senate impeachment trial, Bruce Castor, in an appearance during the proceedings on Tuesday. Dershowitz appeared bewildered at the opening remarks.

"I have no idea what he's doing," said Dershowitz, who defended Trump during his first impeachment. "Maybe he'll bring it home, but right now, it does not appear to me to be effective advocacy."

Castor's rambling and unfocused argument was widely criticized. Noting that Castor had seemed to go out of his way to praise the Senators, Dershowitz said: "Maybe they want to be buttered up, maybe they want to be told what great people they are and how he knows two Senators, but it's not the kind of argument I would have made, I have to tell you that."

Instead, Dershowitz, who was recently exposed for trying to get presidential clemency for convicted child sex trafficker George Nader, said he would have argued that the president's alleged incitement of an insurrection was protected First Amendment speech. Many other experts and scholars have argued, however, that the First Amendment does not cover Trump's conduct.

Watch the clip below:

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump impeachment defense

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Georgia Authorities Now Probing Trump’s Attempt To Overturn Election

Georgia Authorities Now Probing Trump's Attempt To Overturn Election

Screenshot from the official Georgia secretary of state website (sos.ga.gov)

Reprinted with permission from Daily Kos

The Georgia secretary of state's office has launched an investigation into Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the state's presidential election results. Those efforts included a January call to Brad Raffensperger, the head of the office, in which Trump pressured Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes"—the number needed to put Trump ahead of President Biden—as well as a call to the state's lead voter fraud investigator and public pressure on Georgia officials up to and including Gov. Brian Kemp. In the wake of Trump's mention on the Raffensperger call of a "never-Trumper U.S. attorney," Byung J. Pak abruptly resigned as U.S. attorney.

Keep reading... Show less
georgia votes