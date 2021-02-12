Trump Defense Falsely Blames ‘Antifa’ For Capitol Riot
Reprinted with permission from American Independent
One of Donald Trump's attorneys on Friday falsely blamed antifa for the deadly January 6 insurrection at the Capitol, one of the numerous lies and distortions that made up the first minutes of Trump's defense.
"According to publicly available reporting, it is apparent that extremists of various different stripes and political persuasions preplanned and premeditated an attack on the Capitol," Michael T. van der Veen, one of Trump's lawyers, said. "One of the first people arrested was the leader of antifa. Sadly, he was also among the first to be released."
It's unclear who van der Veen was referencing.
However, reporters think it may be John Sullivan, a man who was in the Capitol during the insurrection and incorrectly identified as member of "antifa" and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Fact-checkers have asserted that antifa was not behind the insurrection at the Capitol.
Right-wing media and some GOP lawmakers tried to push this baseless lie in the immediate aftermath of the attack.
However, it's become increasingly clear with each arrest made following the Jan. 6 events that the insurrectionists were Trump supporters, many of whom said they engaged in the insurrection at Trump's request.
That was a point driven home by the Democratic impeachment managers during Trump's impeachment trial.
"They were doing what he wanted them to do," Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO), one of the impeachment managers, said on Wednesday of the insurrectionists, showing a video of some of the arrested rioters saying they were just following Trump's orders.
- Without Arrests Or Evidence, GOP Alarms Over 'Antifa' Fall Flat ... ›
- Republicans Blame 'Antifa' For Capitol Assault By Trumpists ... ›
- Dershowitz on Trump Lawyer: 'I Have No Idea What He's Doing ... ›
- WATCH: Impeachment Trial Will Feature Video Of Trump's ... ›
- George Conway Rips Trump Lawyers' Arguments To Shreds ... ›
- Law Prof Cited By Trump Team Says They 'Flat-Out Misrepresented ... ›
- Trump Defense Lawyers Donated To McConnell Campaign ... ›
- Cogent, Persuasive Impeachment Managers Scramble Trump ... ›
- With Feb. 9 Trial Looming, Five Lawyers Quit Trump's Impeachment ... ›
- Trump's impeachment defense is a mess - The Washington Post ›
- Trump's Impeachment Defense Lawyer Claims Capitol Riot Was ... ›
- Trump legal defense to argue impeachment trial is unconstitutional ... ›
- What to watch as Trump's lawyers deliver impeachment defense ›
- Three GOP senators meet with Trump's lawyers on eve of ... ›
- Trump impeachment defense team scrambling to make new videos ... ›
- As Trump's impeachment defense begins, 2 new attorneys step into ... ›
- Trump Impeachment Defense Team Bios: Bruce Castor, David ... ›
- Trump's impeachment defense team argues his words before riot ... ›
- Trump's Impeachment Brief: Defense's Argument Ahead Of Trial ... ›