New Pew Poll Shows Latino Voters Turning Heavily Against Trump
A new Pew Research Center poll shows that 70 percent of Latinos disapprove of President Donald Trump's job performance, sending a loud warning to Trump and Republicans ahead of next year's much-anticipated midterm elections, The Daily Beast reports.
"The Pew poll is a damning indicator of how voters could turn on Trump in his turbulent second term as immigration raids and inflation play out across the country," The Daily Beast notes.
Mark Lopez, director of Pew’s Race and Ethnicity Research, says this poll portends major red flags for Republicans.
“There’s no doubt that if people draw the connections to a particular administration or political party, this could have some political implications in coming elections,” Lopez tells Reuters.
Latinos comprise roughly one in five Americans — approximately 20 percent of the U.S. population, and their disapproval, The Daily Beast notes, "may signal problems ahead for the GOP."
In the 2024 election, Trump received approximately 46 percent to 48 percent of the Latino vote, which was a significant increase from his 2020 performance.
"But the new poll, of 4,923 Latino adults, shows that even among Trump-voting Latinos, his approval dropped from 93 percent in February to 81 percent," The Daily Beast explains. "A total of 61 percent believe Trump’s economic policies have made conditions worse for Latinos, and 68 percent of Latinos say their situation in the U.S. has gotten worse since last year."
This is a devastating development for Trump, The Daily Beast notes.
"It is the first time in nearly two decades of Pew’s Hispanic surveys that a majority say their situation has deteriorated," they explain.
The poll also shows that "more than three-quarters, 78 percent, also believe the Trump administration’s policies — including mass deportation plans — harm Hispanics, with 55 percent expressing grave concern about their place in the U.S. because of the president’s agenda."
With the GOP's razor-thin majority, these numbers could haunt them next November.
The poll also found that 52 percent of respondents worry “a lot” or “some” that the Trump administration could deport them, a family member, or a close friend. This is up from 42 percent in March, The Daily Beast explains.
"Whatever Donald Trump is doing in office in the minds of Latinos, it is not working. They have turned against him in massive, massive numbers," CNN's data analyst Harry Enten said last week.
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
