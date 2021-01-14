The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Kimmel Smacks Trump Down Hard On Second Impeachment

Jimmy Kimmel

So many darkly comical moments during the past five years, exploited by comics whose uproarious insights soothed our pain. But for all the rueful comedy of this era, perhaps the best material yet is the second impeachment of Donald Trump.

All the late-night hosts had their say about the worst president in history's most embarrassing and yet record-breaking achievement. As is so often true, Jimmy Kimmel made us laugh loudest. (Plus he's got Devin Nunes in a clown suit.)


