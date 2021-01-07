The National Memo Logo

Trump Faces Calls For Immediate Impeachment Following Capitol Rioting

Violence erupted in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon as far-right pro-Trump demonstrators — furious because Congress was meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory — clashed with police and stormed the Capitol Building. And Trump critics are saying that the president should be impeached for inciting violence.

He had encouraged the mobs to come to Washington D.C., and he continued to attack the electoral process after his supporters breached the Capitol's defenses. At the president's rally, his ally Rudy Giuliani called for "trial by combat." Later, Trump sent a few tweets urging them to "Stay peaceful!" but he didn't tell them to stand down or leave the federal buildings they had illegally infiltrated.

A shooting was reported, and a woman was carried away from the Capitol Building on a stretcher. Here's what Trump critics have had to say on Twitter:
















trump impeachment

Riot Inciter Louie Gohmert Is The Face Of The Republican Party

Photo by Gage Skidmore/ CC BY-SA 2.0

I'm no big fan of AOC. Some of her ideas aren't bad, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez burdens the progressive cause by waving the socialist label like it's some kind of fashion brand. That has enabled Republicans to make her the face of the Democratic Party in a country where the S-word can scare off even moderates.

At least AOC believes in the democracy. We just witnessed the spectacle of Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert suing Vice President Mike Pence to force him to overturn Electoral College results that will deliver a decisive victory to Joe Biden. When the Texas judge, a Donald Trump appointee, brushed the suit off, Gohmert urged people to "go to the streets" and be "violent."

louie gohmert