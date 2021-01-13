Eric Trump Blames ‘Cancel Culture’ For Capitol Riot Blowback
Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Eric Trump is not happy with the growing number of businesses that have opted to sever ties with the Trump Organization following the storming of the Capitol incited last Wednesday by his father's dangerous rhetoric. But f course he isn't blaming Daddy for the consequences their family businesses are suffering.
Instead, he claimed the distinct distancing from his father is merely a result of "liberal 'cancel culture,'" according to the Associated Press. During an interview with the publication on Tuesday, Jan. 13, Eric Trump shifted the blame instead of acknowledging his father's actions.
"We live in the age of cancel culture, but this isn't something that started this week. It is something that they have been doing to us and others for years," Eric Trump told APNews. "If you disagree with them, if they don't like you, they try and cancel you."
He went on to defend his father's actions despite the U.S Capitol riots claiming the lives of 5 people while endangering hundreds of law enforcement officials and lawmakers. "You have a man who would get followed to the ends of the Earth by a hundred million Americans," Eric Trump said. "He created the greatest political movement in American history and his opportunities are endless."
Following the chaos that erupted on Capitol Hill, Trump was dropped from nearly every major social media network due to his dangerous rhetoric. Shortly after, other companies began to follow suit.
Capital One Financial Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Deusche Bank, and New York Signature Bank, two financial institutions with long-term business relationships with the president, also joined the growing list of companies severing ties with the president. New York City officials have also announced plans to cancel city contracts with the Trump Organization.
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) released a statement addressing the civil unrest at the U.S. Capitol and the city's intent to no longer do business with the president's businesses.
"The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power," de Blasio said in a statement. "The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts."
- Two Big Banks Sever Ties With Trump Organization Over Capitol Riot ›
- Trump Faces Calls For Immediate Impeachment Following Capitol ... ›
- More Republican Legislators Linked To Violent Assault On Capitol ... ›
- Republicans Blame 'Antifa' For Capitol Assault By Trumpists ... ›
- 'We Love You': Trump Praises Terrorists After Biden Urges Him To ... ›
- 'The Day That Broke The GOP': Republicans Abandon Trump In ... ›
- 'Totally Appropriate': Trump Insists Speech Inciting Capitol Riot Was ... ›
- Notorious White Nationalists Identified In Capitol Rioting - National ... ›
- The Capitol riots: A failure to educate? ›
- The U.S. Capitol Riots and the Double Standard of Protest Policing ... ›
- Trump's remarks before Capitol riot may be investigated, prosecutor ... ›
- Trump's Speech Helped Set Violence at the Capitol in Motion - The ... ›
- Ivanka Trump urges 'patriots' storming Capitol to 'stop immediately ... ›
- Eric Trump Hangs Up After Being Asked if His Dad Incited Capitol ... ›