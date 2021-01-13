The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

Eric Trump Blames ‘Cancel Culture’ For Capitol Riot Blowback

Eric Trump

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Eric Trump is not happy with the growing number of businesses that have opted to sever ties with the Trump Organization following the storming of the Capitol incited last Wednesday by his father's dangerous rhetoric. But f course he isn't blaming Daddy for the consequences their family businesses are suffering.

Instead, he claimed the distinct distancing from his father is merely a result of "liberal 'cancel culture,'" according to the Associated Press. During an interview with the publication on Tuesday, Jan. 13, Eric Trump shifted the blame instead of acknowledging his father's actions.

"We live in the age of cancel culture, but this isn't something that started this week. It is something that they have been doing to us and others for years," Eric Trump told APNews. "If you disagree with them, if they don't like you, they try and cancel you."

He went on to defend his father's actions despite the U.S Capitol riots claiming the lives of 5 people while endangering hundreds of law enforcement officials and lawmakers. "You have a man who would get followed to the ends of the Earth by a hundred million Americans," Eric Trump said. "He created the greatest political movement in American history and his opportunities are endless."

Following the chaos that erupted on Capitol Hill, Trump was dropped from nearly every major social media network due to his dangerous rhetoric. Shortly after, other companies began to follow suit.

Capital One Financial Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Deusche Bank, and New York Signature Bank, two financial institutions with long-term business relationships with the president, also joined the growing list of companies severing ties with the president. New York City officials have also announced plans to cancel city contracts with the Trump Organization.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) released a statement addressing the civil unrest at the U.S. Capitol and the city's intent to no longer do business with the president's businesses.

"The President incited a rebellion against the United States government that killed five people and threatened to derail the constitutional transfer of power," de Blasio said in a statement. "The City of New York will not be associated with those unforgivable acts in any shape, way or form, and we are immediately taking steps to terminate all Trump Organization contracts."

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
eric trump

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Democrats Suggest Capitol Attackers Had Inside Assistance

US Capitol Police officers take oath to serve

Screenshot from the US Capitol Police website, USCP.gov

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

At least five House Democrats have said that evidence suggests both Capitol Police and Republican members of Congress may have aided and abetted the terror attack on Jan. 6, in which a pro-Trump mob ransacked the Capitol as they tried to stop President-elect Joe Biden from being certified the winner of the 2020 election.

Keep reading... Show less
capitol police