Nikki Haley Burned Crispy For Urging Senate To ‘Give Trump A Break’

Reprinted with permission from Alternet
Former President Donald Trump's former Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, is being strongly criticized after telling Fox News, "I don't even think there's a basis for impeachment." Trump incited the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol that resulted in five deaths, including the killing of a police officer. At least 134 law enforcement officers were assaulted during the attempted coup. And a majority of voters, 52 percent, blame Trump for the attack.
But according to Haley, Trump deserves "a break," and those who support conviction in his Senate trial should instead just "move on."
Trump's seditious actions after the election "were not great," Haley conceded to Fox News' Laura Ingraham Monday night, despite Trump literally lying for months to the American people so much that the vast majority of Republicans falsely think Democrats stole the election.
For the first time in American history, there was not a peaceful transfer of power, and yet Haley say Trump "absolutely" does not deserve to be impeached.
And she is playing the GOP's hand, attacking Democrats with President Joe Biden's call for unity.
"Now they're going to turn around and bring about impeachment yet they say they're for unity," she whines, insisting Americans' demands for accountability in the wake of Trump's insurrection are "only dividing our country."
Haley was destroyed on social media.
Trump invited people to DC to riot, incited those people to riot, happily watched on his TV as rioters halted Biden… https://t.co/viwud2ZmvW— Jeremy Newberger (@Jeremy Newberger)1611667727.0
@Acyn Indeed, no one's had it tougher than the guy who incited the deadly insurrection.— Seth Masket (@Seth Masket)1611639796.0
@Acyn What kind of whacko says “give the guy a break” after using the sacred & highest office in the land to “find”… https://t.co/67oWudFWWe— Patricia Arquette (@Patricia Arquette)1611643141.0
According to Nikki Haley, Trump's been "beaten up" continually, by the Dems and the media.This notion of Trump, as… https://t.co/b5ttHz2lGG— Paul Rudnick (@Paul Rudnick)1611642507.0
@Acyn Dear Nikki: Bringing a man to justice for inciting an insurrection Isn’t dividing our country. Inciting an in… https://t.co/nfDK4sMS5D— John, a super duper very stable genius 🏴🇺🇸 (@John, a super duper very stable genius 🏴🇺🇸)1611665140.0
@Acyn A terrorist sympathizer speaks!— cowboytexas🇺🇸🌊 (@cowboytexas🇺🇸🌊)1611664143.0
Haley takes a stand on the violent attempt to subvert the presidential election: It was "not great." https://t.co/oFGwSUOizp— Philip Bump (@Philip Bump)1611634451.0
Nikki Haley does not care that a cop was murdered at the Capitol. Nikki Haley does not care that her colleagues w… https://t.co/JG2yyJTxkr— Captain Jordy (@Captain Jordy)1611663273.0
@Acyn Man, she is so, so awful. Her overweaning ambition has drained any moral fibre from her. Just embarrassing.— Norman Ornstein (@Norman Ornstein)1611633358.0
@Acyn It’s called treason Nikki.— Anne Sagebiel (@Anne Sagebiel)1611642032.0
Let the boy incite one insurrection! I mean, give him a break! https://t.co/4V3SrXQFaW https://t.co/hVCuRJNKWK— Dave Itzkoff (@Dave Itzkoff)1611663875.0
@AnnieSage @Acyn She is right, though. Treason is "not great." 😆 She sure is a master of understatement.— Mike Forsythe (@Mike Forsythe)1611642517.0
@Acyn Why can't we unify around the idea of accountability for elected officials? Why can't we unify around the ide… https://t.co/9D3d0HI55L— (((Charlie Mas))) (@(((Charlie Mas))))1611665434.0
Suddenly the rising chorus of 'unity' from Republicans now that they've lost power. Laughable people. https://t.co/uL2RAushZj— Jeffrey Wright (@Jeffrey Wright)1611634832.0
"This is ridiculous. You're telling me they're holding trials, at Nuremberg, for former Nazis, even though their Re… https://t.co/PoULG7cKNN— Frank Lesser (@Frank Lesser)1611634406.0
Bad news: Nikki Haley, who is angling to be the GOP’s next non-Trump nominee, knows that the GOP base wants to hear… https://t.co/PVT5t1YBm7— Matt O'Brien (@Matt O'Brien)1611635195.0
