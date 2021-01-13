The National Memo Logo

GOP Leader Cheney Blasts Trump — And Will Vote To Impeach Him

Rep. Liz Cheney

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and the third-ranking member of GOP House leadership, announced Tuesday evening that she will vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.

"On January 6, 2021 a violent mob attacked the United States Capitol to obstruct the process of our democracy and stop the counting of presidential electoral votes," she wrote in a statement. "This insurrection caused injury, death and destruction in the most sacred space in our Republic."

She went on to directly point a finger at Trump for his role in the attack.

"Much more will become clear in coming days and weeks, but what we know now is enough," she said. "The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the President. The President could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not. There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

She added: "I will vote to impeach the President."

Her announcement came shortly after multiple reports said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pleased that Democrats are moving for with impeachment and thinks the president committed impeachable offenses, though it did not say he would necessarily vote to convict in the Senate.

New York Republican Rep. John Katko also came out earlier in the day to say he would support impeachment. Other Republicans in Congress have called for Trump to immediately leave office or be removed, and the New York Times reported that as many as a dozen GOP House members could vote for impeachment.

