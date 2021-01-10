#EndorseThis: WATCH Cruz, Graham, Giuliani Try To Escape Complicity In Riot
@nationalmemo
January 10 | 2021
Screenshot from a Washington Post video.
It didn't even take one day for Sen. Ted Cruz to walk back his inflammatory statements before the deadly Capitol riots, where MAGA terrorists stormed the seat of government. And he wasn't alone: Sen. Lindsey Graham and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, among others, suddenly tried to find weasel words that would save their damaged reputations.
As usual these craven characters are more concerned for own hides than the country, the Constitution, democracy, or even the autocrat who they have sedulously supported for years. They have no integrity and never did, but at least they're darkly comical. See for yourself.
Republicans who had echoed President Trump’s false election claims for weeks suddenly distance themselves after a p… https://t.co/KexjBbda4g— JM Rieger (@JM Rieger)1610160968.0
From Your Site Articles
- Ted Cruz And At Least Ten More GOP Senators Challenging ... ›
- Cruz Threatens To Hold Up Biden Nominees Until Trump Concedes ... ›
- Classy: Ted Cruz Tells Joke About Joe Biden, Then Apologizes ... ›
- 'We Love You': Trump Praises Terrorists After Biden Urges Him To ... ›
- VIDEO: Thugs Who Attacked Capitol Were Prepared To Take ... ›
- Trump Faces Calls For Immediate Impeachment Following Capitol ... ›
- Republicans Blame 'Antifa' For Capitol Assault By Trumpists ... ›
- West Virginia GOP Legislator Charged In Capitol Riot - National Memo ›
Related Articles Around the Web
- Capitol Riot: Sen. Ted Cruz tells why he still opposed Biden's ... ›
- How Ted Cruz's attempt to overturn election ended in violence at the ... ›
- Joe Biden likens Ted Cruz to Nazi propagandist Goebbels for ... ›
- Joe Biden says Texas voters should oust Ted Cruz in next election ... ›
- Live updates: US Capitol riots investigation and Trump news ›
- Republicans Walk Back Support For Electoral College Objections ... ›
- Some Republican Senators Walk Back Objections To Election Results ›