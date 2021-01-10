The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: WATCH Cruz, Graham, Giuliani Try To Escape Complicity In Riot

@nationalmemo

The two faces of Ted Cruz

Screenshot from a Washington Post video.

It didn't even take one day for Sen. Ted Cruz to walk back his inflammatory statements before the deadly Capitol riots, where MAGA terrorists stormed the seat of government. And he wasn't alone: Sen. Lindsey Graham and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, among others, suddenly tried to find weasel words that would save their damaged reputations.

As usual these craven characters are more concerned for own hides than the country, the Constitution, democracy, or even the autocrat who they have sedulously supported for years. They have no integrity and never did, but at least they're darkly comical. See for yourself.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
ted cruz accountability

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

AOC Slams Sarah Sanders For Complaining She Lost 50K Followers In Twitter Purge

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has some "free advice" for Sarah Huckabee Sanders: "if you are losing tens of thousands of followers the moment Twitter starts taking down Neo-Nazis and violent insurrectionists, maybe don't advertise that!"

Keep reading... Show less
alexandria ocasio-cortez