#EndorseThis: Arnold Schwarzenegger Powerfully Condemns Trump And MAGA Rioters

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Screenshot from Arnold Schwarzenegger Twitter

World-class bodybuilder, movie star, and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger posted a seven-plus minute video calling for unity to his Twitter account, in which he powerfully condemns the violence that MAGA rioters showed storming the Capitol building in the name of our very own president.

Speaking emotionally about the Nazi past in his Austrian homeland, and how it affected him as a child, Schwarzenegger compares January 6 to The Night of Broken Glass -- the murderous assault by Nazis on innocent Jewish communities in the prelude to World.

Watch this. It's remarkable.


arnold schwarzenegger

Fox News Warns Removing Trump Will Enrage His Delusional Mobs

Removing Trump Is Dangerous, Says Fox News

Screenshot from Media Matters

Reprinted with permission from Media Matters

Fox News is now warning against the efforts to impeach President Donald Trump during his final two weeks in office, following the failed putsch at the Capitol on Wednesday — with an argument that is essentially a plea to give in to the fear of more violent mobs.

Fox News
Fox News