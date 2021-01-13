The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: Jordan Klepper Confronts MAGA Rioters At The Capitol

Jordan Klepper at the Capitol

Screenshot from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Youtube

Jordan Klepper goes to Trump events and argues with the wing-nuts -- and then airs video on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. So Klepper was present when the MAGA gang stormed into the Capitol exactly one week ago -- as Congress was certifying Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Brave Klepper's encounters with the despicable mob were scary, revealing and even strangely comical. See it all unfold again with him on the ground.



Jordan Klepper Sees It All at The Capitol Insurrection | The Daily Social Distancing Show www.youtube.com

Democrats Suggest Capitol Attackers Had Inside Assistance

US Capitol Police officers take oath to serve

Screenshot from the US Capitol Police website, USCP.gov

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

At least five House Democrats have said that evidence suggests both Capitol Police and Republican members of Congress may have aided and abetted the terror attack on Jan. 6, in which a pro-Trump mob ransacked the Capitol as they tried to stop President-elect Joe Biden from being certified the winner of the 2020 election.

