#EndorseThis: Scarborough Drops F-Bomb, Demands Arrest Of Trump, Junior, And Rudy

Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, left

Screenshot from USA Today

Joe Scarborough, the host of the MSNBC news show Morning Joe, delivered a powerful denunciation of MAGA rioters, Capitol police, and Trump and his closest allies, going as far as using the F-bomb on his morning cable program. Scarborough's outburst was strong, moving, and perfectly summed up the anger that we are all feeling after the hideous events that took place yesterday.

"You opened the doors for them and let them breach the people's house," roared Scarborough in his fiery rebuke. Watch the passionate speech by the host, here:


joe scarborough

WATCH: Mulvaney Resigns In Protest, Says Others Will Also Quit

Former OMB chief Mick Mulvaney

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Former acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has resigned his post as United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Mulvaney, who also once served as Trump's Director of the Office of Management and Budget, says he expects other administration officials to quit over Wednesday's Trump-supported insurrection.

Keep reading... Show less
mick mulvaney