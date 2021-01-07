#EndorseThis: Scarborough Drops F-Bomb, Demands Arrest Of Trump, Junior, And Rudy
January 07 | 2021
Screenshot from USA Today
Joe Scarborough, the host of the MSNBC news show Morning Joe, delivered a powerful denunciation of MAGA rioters, Capitol police, and Trump and his closest allies, going as far as using the F-bomb on his morning cable program. Scarborough's outburst was strong, moving, and perfectly summed up the anger that we are all feeling after the hideous events that took place yesterday.
"You opened the doors for them and let them breach the people's house," roared Scarborough in his fiery rebuke. Watch the passionate speech by the host, here:
Joe Scarborough is calling for the arrest of President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Donald Trump Jr. in a profan… https://t.co/oypO9pilrN— USA TODAY (@USA TODAY)1610033624.0
