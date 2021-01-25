The National Memo Logo

#EndorseThis: "Hello, Douchebags" Is How Bill Maher Greets Up-And-Coming Wing-Nuts

Bill Maher

Screenshot from 'Real Time with Bill Maher' Youtube.

Bill Maher, host of Real Time on HBO, loves to say "farewell, douchebags" at the end of an election cycle.It's his traditional way of seeing off all the losing lunatics (otherwise generally known as Republicans). But the far right is producing these nut-jobs faster than ever.

So even as we're enjoying the exit of Rudy Giuliani, Mike Pence, and the orange man who shall not be named, there's a whole new crop of "douchebags" swarming over the capital -- and Maher feels he must introduce them to us, with appropriate burns.

You will recognize most of them. And you will laugh, uproariously.

New Rule: Hello, Douchebags! | Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) www.youtube.com

bill maher

Dominion Sues Giuliani For Over $1.3 Billion To Punish His 'Big Lie'

@jarrell_zach

Rudy Giuliani

Photo by Ennoti.com

Dominion Voting Systems is not letting the far-right conspirators who trashed their voting systems to create distrust in American democracy system get away with their lies. Just weeks after handing former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell a defamation lawsuit, Dominion is now issuing a similar challenge to Rudy Giuliani, according to The Washington Post.

Filed in a U.S. District Court in Washington D.C.on Monday, the Dominion action is seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages from the former New York City mayor, who has continuously peddled false election information in an attempt to overturn a free and fair election that Donald Trump lost to President Joe Biden.

Keep reading... Show less
rudy giuliani