Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Trump Is Claiming He's Santa Claus Now? When Will His Charade End?

@nationalmemo

A puppet portrays President Trump in holiday GZERO sketch

Screenshot from GZERO Media Youtube

How many times have we heard President Donald Trump falsely claim that he was the actual winner of the 2020 election? If tens of millions of voters and the Electoral College "landslide" aren't enough to convince him otherwise, what's stopping him from going even further? Imagine him claiming to be Santa Claus, just because. The spectre of that big, orange mess sliding down the chimney is enough to terrify any child.

The holidays aren't over until New Year's Day, so enjoy this hilarious GZERO puppet skit -- where our worst nightmare comes true.


If Trump Can't be President ... Will He Claim to be Santa Claus? | PUPPET REGIME | GZERO Media www.youtube.com

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
trump santa

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

How Trump’s Temper Tantrum Hurt Millions Of Americans

@jeisrael

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

Donald Trump delayed signing the pandemic relief bill for days, claiming he thought the bill was too stingy. Then, on Sunday, he signed it anyway — costing millions of unemployed Americans at least a week of benefits.

Keep reading... Show less
covid relief