#EndorseThis: Zuckerberg Takes On Covid-19 In Puppet Rap Battle

Mark Zuckerberg vs. Covid-19 in rap throwdown

Screenshot from GZero's Twitter (@gzeromedia)

GZero's Puppet Regime delivered so many laughs during the Trump administration's tumultuous four year run. But with Trump gone at last, GZero has something different for puppet fans.

The latest Puppet Regime pits Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg against the deadly Covid-19 virus in the rap battle of the century. The contest determines which is the worst thing to happen to humanity.

Who wins? All we can be sure of is that we lose. But we're still laughing.

Poll: Americans Trust Teachers -- Not Politicians -- On Reopening Schools Safely

For weeks, congressional Republicans have lashed out at teachers and Democrats for prioritizing safety in determining how and when to fully return to in-person education.

A new poll shows a majority of Americans are not buying their latest attempt to demonize teachers.

