#EndorseThis: GZERO Obtained Still More Tapes Of 'Perfect' Trump Phone Calls

Trump puppet calls MBS puppet

Screenshot from GZERO Media

On the same day that the Washington Post released a now-notorious call between President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger -- in which Trump asked the state elections official to "find" the votes he needed to overturn Biden's victory -- GZERO discovered still more "perfect phone calls" by the president.

Yes, GZERO "obtained" never-heard-before phone calls that will soothe your fury and leave you chuckling (however ruefully).


trump satire

Republicans Put Each Other On Blast As Party Erupts Over Trump

@jarrell_zach

While the 117th Congress began its first working day, every member of the Republican caucus in both houses confronted a moral quandary: Promote Trump and my own ambitions, or defend the Constitution I swore to protect.

The day began with former House Speaker Paul Ryan blasting the efforts of some of his fellow Republicans to overturn a free and fair election.

