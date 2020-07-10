EndorseThis: Sarah Cooper Aces Trump's 'Cognitive Test'

<p>Flynn's only hope for avoiding sentencing doesn't lie with any legal claim. It's with the White House, and with Attorney General William Barr's effort to give Flynn a pardon without Trump having to dirty his pardon pen by withdrawing the case. Two weeks ago, a three-judge panel of the Washington, D.C. Court of Appeals shockingly <a href="https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/6/24/1955606/-In-shocking-ruling-Appeals-Court-orders-judge-to-accept-dismissal-of-charges-against-Michael-Flynn" target="_blank" title="">went along with Barr</a> and told Flynn to go home, grab a beer, and revel in the ability of Trump to run rampant over the law. But now Judge Sullivan has replied with a not-so-fast, <a href="https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6985968-7-9-20-Sullivan-en-Banc-Petition-Flynn.html" target="_blank" title="">sending the case back to the Washington, D.C. Court in full</a>—where the outcome is likely to be considerably different.</p><div class="inarticle_ad_placeholder" data-aa-adunit="/5931858/NatMemo_RM/NatMemo_Middle_Desktop_2" data-aaad="true"></div><p>Since Flynn landed in Sullivan's court, the district judge has demonstrated a decided lack of patience with the four-star pain in the ass. In 2018, when Flynn first hinted at trying to escape the deal he had made with the special counsel's office, <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2018/12/18/judge-tells-michael-flynn-you-sold-your-country-out-at-hearing.html" target="_blank" title="">Sullivan blasted him wide open</a>, telling him "you sold your country out" and making it clear he found Flynn's deal exceptionally generous.</p><p>So it was never very likely that Sullivan was just going to nod his head over a ruling authored by Trump-appointed Judge Neomi Rao. Especially when that ruling seemed laughable to everyone not named Michael Flynn.</p><p>Sullivan made it clear that he thinks about as much of Rao's ruling as he does of Flynn's attempts to weasel out of his original deal. In his petition for a rehearing, Sullivan calls the previous ruling "a dramatic break from precedent that threatens the orderly administration of justice." He also notes that Rao undermined the interpretation of a writ of mandamus and undercut Supreme Court rulings on at least two points.</p><p>There seems little doubt that Sullivan will get the hearing he wants. And what it produces is likely to be interesting—and much less helpful to Flynn.</p>
