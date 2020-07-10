Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

#EndorseThis: Sarah Cooper Aces Trump's 'Cognitive Test'

Screenshot from "How to cognitive"

For reasons not yet clear – an undisclosed stroke? – President Trump has undergone not one but two cognitive tests at Walter Reed Army Hospital. While these examinations are not exactly challenging to anyone with a working brain, Trump can't help bragging how well he did. (He says Joe Biden "should take the same exact test," although nobody sees any need for that.)

And now comedian Sarah Cooper has immortalized Trump's boasting in "How to cognitive," a TikTok lip-sync video that once again forces us to ask: WTF?

It's funny, it's pithy, and it's got cool art direction. Yeah, she's still brilliant.

Judge Sullivan Will Seek Additional Hearing On Flynn Sentence

@DevilsTower
Photo by Gage Skidmore licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

Last December, Judge Emmet Sullivan made clear what he thought about Michael Flynn's claim of being "ambushed" by FBI investigators with a one-sentence ruling: "The court summarily disposes of Mr. Flynn's arguments that the FBI conducted an ambush interview for the purpose of trapping him into making false statements."

The idea that Flynn—who has pleaded guilty twice to lying in connection with his phone calls to the former Russian ambassador—was trapped has been ludicrous all along. Flynn is guilty—and of a lot more than he has been charged with in court. The trivial charges of perjury were supposed to be the former national security advisor's slap-on-the-wrist exchange for providing information that kept both Flynn and his son from facing far more serious charges.

