Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Sarah Cooper Delivers Trump And Stahl On Climate Denial

@nationalmemo

Sarah Cooper

Screenshot from Twitter

Now that we know how badly Donald Trump screwed up his 60 Minutes moment – he couldn't wait for us to find out the usual way – all that's left is commentary. And who better to comment on any Trump interview than comic Sarah Cooper? She mimes both the president and Lesley Stahl with a manner suited perfectly to the topic: "How to climate change."

Never mind that this encounter actually occurred a couple of years ago. Nothing has changed, except that Cooper is here to deliver righteous scorn. You will enjoy, and meanwhile her lip-syncing serves the ultimate good cause of saving the planet from its would-be destroyer via World War Zero.

"I don't know why Lesley Stahl even gives Trump the time of day," Cooper wonders. Good question!

Click and chortle.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

New COVID-19 Infections Explode As Trump Says We’re ‘Turning Corner’

@DevilsTower
Photo by zoranm/ iStock

At the debate in Nashville on Thursday evening, Donald Trump once again insisted that the nation had turned the corner on coronavirus, and that COVID-19 was going to "go away." But if any corner has been turned, it's the one leading to Disaster Street. Because as Trump was speaking, the last states were reporting in—bringing with them what could be a single-day record for new cases.

According to NBC News, Thursday's tally was 77,640 positive test results. That breaks their previous day record of 75,723 set back on June 29. The number comes as part of a "third surge" of cases in the U.S. However, unlike the peaks that were reached in April and July, this rise isn't driven by a wave of cases in a single region. Instead, COVID-19 cases are rising sharply in a number of regions.

Keep reading... Show less
coronavirus