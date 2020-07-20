Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019

The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

#EndorseThis: Fox Anchor Taunts Trump On 'Easy' Cognitive Exam

President Donald Trump

Screenshot from 'Unpresidented Idiot'

For all the snark about Joe Biden's gaffes, the real question Americans must face is whether the current president has all his marbles. Donald Trump reportedly has taken at least two cognitive tests of the kind used by psychologists to measure mental decline. Of course Trump boasted about the results, but were they truly anything to brag about?

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asked the same question. In fact, he took the test himself to get the answer. It wasn't flattering to Trump.

And now MeidasTouch has produced an amusing ad -- "Unpresidented Idiot" -- based on Wallace's incredulous exchange with Trump over that mental measurement.

Click and laugh (or wince).


Trump Defends Confederate Flag In Fox Interview

@AyshaQamar

Trump with anchor Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday

Video screenshot from Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace / Washington Post Youtube

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

If you have difficulty getting through interviews with Donald Trump. Brace yourself for his latest. On Fox News Sunday, Trump discussed a variety of topics with host Chris Wallace this morning including his take on the Confederate flag. Not only did he defend his stance against removing Confederate symbols and statutes throughout the country, but he added the flag did not offend him because it serves as a representation of the South—once again failing to acknowledge its racist history.

"When people proudly hang their Confederate flags, they're not talking about racism. They love their flag, it represents the South," Trump said. He even had the audacity to attempt to compare it to movements against racial injustice.

Keep reading... Show less
Donald Trump