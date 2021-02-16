The National Memo Logo

Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: Roy Wood Jr. Kills In New 'Dark Humor' Set

Roy Wood Jr.

Screenshot from Comedy Central's Stand-up Twitter account (@standup)

We all know the hilarious Roy Wood Jr. from his skits at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, but if you haven't seen his solo stand-up you're missing out. Fortunately we're here to introduce you to the wonderful work of Wood Jr. on stage.

The comedian recently did a set for Comedy Central's new stand-up docu-series series Dark Humor -- a project in cooperation with Color of Change that spotlights Black comedians. His aim in this clip is to educate us all about America, or specifically the "two different Americas" where we live now.

You will laugh out loud, however ruefully -- guaranteed.


From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
roy wood jr

Start your day with National Memo Newsletter

Know first.

The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning

Dishonor Roll: 22 Republicans Who Voted To Acquit Trump Admit He’s Guilty

@ProvencherDonna

22 Republicans Who Voted To Acquit Trump Admit He's Guilty

Screenshot from Sen. McConnell's Twitter (@LeaderMcConnell)

Reprinted with permission from American Independent

On February 13, all but seven Senate Republicans voted in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump to acquit him on the single charge of incitement of insurrection for his role in the attack by his followers on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Keep reading... Show less
trump impeachment acquittal