Smart. Sharp. Funny. Fearless.

Monday, December 09, 2019 {{ new Date().getDay() }}

Home
The stories you want. The opinions that matter.

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter and never miss a story.

No, thanks

#EndorseThis: The Liar Tweets Tonight! Vote Him Away

We're searching everywhere for funny and fresh home-produced content during the lockdown – and singer-songwriter Roy Zimmerman offers up "The Liar Tweets Tonight," his razor-sharp satirical version of the folk classic Wimoweh (sometimes known as "The Lion Sleeps Tonight"), accompanied by a grassroots Zoom chorus. You'll want to play this charming video more than once. Please nominate songs, comedy shtick, and satirical skits for #EndorseThis with an email to editors@nationalmemo.com.

Stay safe and well, and meanwhile click!

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
#EndorseThis
Know First.
The stories you want. The opinions that matter. Delivered to your inbox every morning.

Top Federal Doctor Says Trump Officials Fired Him For Questioning Perilous ‘Panacea’

President Trump at White House coronavirus briefing

Reprinted with permission from Alternet

A doctor in the Trump administration told the New York Times Wednesday that he was removed from key positions because he pushed stringent tests of the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine, a drug touted by President Donald Trump as a potential miracle cure for COVID-19 despite severely limited evidence.

Dr. Rick Bright had been the director of Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority since 2016 and the deputy assistant secretary for preparedness and response in the Department of Health and Human Services, the Times explained. Now he'll only serve in a "limited role" at the National Institutes of Health, according to Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Keep reading... Show less
rick bright